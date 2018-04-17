Piscotty scores go-ahead run, Cardinals beat Giants 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rookie Stephen Piscotty tripled and scored the go-ahead run on Mark Reynolds' groundout in the eighth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Monday night.

The run came a little too late for Michael Wacha, who allowed one run in seven innings with six strikeouts but missed a chance to become the majors' first 15-game winner.

Yadier Molina hit his third homer leading off the fourth for St. Louis. The Giants tied it on Brandon Crawford's two-out RBI triple in the sixth.

The Cardinals have won nine of 12, ended the Giants' four-game winning streak, and lead Pittsburgh by six games in the NL Central.

Kevin Siegrist (4-0) worked a perfect eighth against the top of the Giants order and Trevor Rosenthal earned his 37th save in 39 chances when pinch-hitter Buster Posey flied out to the wall in center.