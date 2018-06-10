Pit Bull Ban

NEW LONDON (AP) - Owners of pit bulls in the northeast Missouri town New London have until Wednesday to remove their dogs from city limits. Aldermen in the town of 1,000 residents ten miles south of Hannibal approved an ordinance last month banning the animals. Mayor Marvin Miller cites safety concerns and notes that a police officer was confronted by a pit bull during a domestic call. The ordinance calls for pit bulls to be seized. Owners of the animals could face 15 days in jail or a $500 fine for the first offense.