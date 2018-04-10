Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Columbia

COLUMBIA - An armed suspect robbed a Papa John's Pizza delivery driver Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the Papa John's Pizza at 1400 Forum Blvd. around 10 p.m. to investigate an armed robbery that happened in the 1900 block of Jackson Street.

Officers said a driver was leaving his car around 9:30 p.m. when someone approached him, displayed a gun and then took money from him. The driver was not injured.

The suspect is a man around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants, a dark colored sweater with a hood and dark colored shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.