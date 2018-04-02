Pizza Hut worker says he was suspended after gunfight

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Pizza Hut worker says he was suspended without pay after a gunfight with a would-be robber at a Springfield restaurant.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a police report says an armed man kicked the store's front glass door Sept. 12 to force entry after robbing teens in the parking lot.

Thirty-one-year-old William Hotop says he bolted for where he knew a gun was kept. He says the man then pointed a gun at him, and they exchanged gunfire in what he described as a "good old-fashioned gunfight." He says he "protected" the store and is "basically" losing his job.

Police say no one was hurt. There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Pizza Hut didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.