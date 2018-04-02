Plan Focuses on Busiest Highways

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's most heavily-traveled roads will get a makeover. The state Highways and Transportation Commission has approved a plan to speed up improvements on 55,000 miles of major highways. The goal is to have 85 percent of them in good condition by the end of 2011. Wednesday's vote kicked off the "Better Roads, Brighter Future" project by adding $124 million in projects to this year's road construction schedule. Some of the 34 projects previously were planned for later years, and some were not previously included in the department's five-year plan.