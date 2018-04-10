Plan to limit Missouri GOP governor's debates falls through

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Republican Party attempt to limit the number of debates in Missouri's gubernatorial primary has fallen through because not all candidates agreed to the plan.

State Republican Party Chairman John Hancock had proposed a limit of between five and eight forums sponsored by local Republican groups. The state party would have taken applications from potential hosts and selected the sites and dates.

The party declined to say Friday which candidates rejected the limits.

There are five announced Republican gubernatorial candidates for 2016 — Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, state Sen. Bob Dixon, former House Speaker Catherine Hanaway, businessman John Brunner and former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens.

They all participated in a forum this week in Jefferson City.

Attorney General Chris Koster is the only Democrat planning a gubernatorial bid.