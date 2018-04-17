Plane Crash Investigation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An air safety investigator says today that a single-engine plane separated into pieces before it hit the ground in eastern Missouri. All three on board were killed yesterday. National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ed Malinowski says wreckage was found both east and west of a highway near the plane crash in Montgomery County. The plane crashed in a farm field. The Piper 46 was built last year. It was carrying three people who had attended an ethanol conference in St. Louis. It was bringing them home to the Buffalo, Minnesota area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says those killed were David McCormick, Michael Kammerer and Waylon Karsten.