Plane Crash Kills Pilot

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

A pilot was killed today when his single-engine plane went down in a cornfield east of Blackburn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash, which was reported at 2:42 this afternoon. Authorities haven't disclosed the pilot's name and say they don't yet know where the plane was coming from or where it was going. Initial reports suggested the plane clipped a power line while trying to land in a field, bouncing once before crashing to the ground. The closest airport is 15 miles away in Marshall.