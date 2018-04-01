Plane Crash Kills Two in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY - Clinton County Sheriff's Department is investigating a plane crash that killed two Tuesday afternoon.The crash was reported before 5 p.m. near the Shatto Milk Company farm located on N Highway 33.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to 41 Action News in Kansas City that two men were inside the plane at the time of the crash and both were killed in the wreck.The men have not yet been identified.

The plane, a 1967 single-engine Piper Cherokee, is registered to Independence, Mo. The FAA will investigate the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.