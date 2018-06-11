Plane crash lands at Boonville Airport, no injuries reported

BOONVILLE - A plane was forced to crash land at the Boonville Airport Wednesday night after experiencing engine troubles.

According to the Boonville Police Department, the plane experienced an engine failure roughly 100 feet in the air. The pilot was able to direct the plane to the runway, but lost control and flipped the plane over. The pilot was not hurt and no one else was on board.

Boonville Police, Boonville Fire and Cooper County Fire were dispatched to the scene, according to a press release from the Boonville Police Department.