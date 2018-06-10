Plane Forced To Land

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A miscommunication between an air traffic controller and a private pilot who discussed a "hostile takeover" prompted federal authorities to send F-16s to intercept the plane. Federal authorities say there was no threat and no charges will be filed. The problem occurred when a Kansas City-based pilot was flying a small private business plane Monday evening from Oklahoma to Kansas City. When asked what his destination was around the Vance Air Force Base , the pilot said he preferred not to say because he worked in a hostile business environment, which the air traffic controller misunderstood. When the F-16s forced the plane to land at Clay County airport near Mosby, the misunderstanding was resolved and the man was released.