Planned Parenthood gets Columbia license, files lawsuit against state

7 months 4 weeks 1 day ago Tuesday, October 10 2017 Oct 10, 2017 Tuesday, October 10, 2017 7:32:00 PM CDT October 10, 2017 in News
By: Cameron La Fontaine, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Planned Parenthood announced Tuesday it has received its license for medication and surgical abortion services at the Columbia Health Center and has begun making appointments.

“Restoring abortion access in mid-Missouri is going to be life-changing for patients in the mid-Missouri and rural areas of the state,” said Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “For far too long now, patients who have been in need of safe, legal abortion services have faced hundreds of miles, two round trip drives, time off work, being forced further into poverty in order to access a constitutionally protected safe, legal, medical procedure.”

Planned Parenthood Great Plains also filed a joint lawsuit Tuesday against the state of Missouri hoping to block Senate Bill 5 before it goes into effect on October 24. Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and the ACLU of Missouri are part of the suit.

Senate Bill 5 was passed during a special session this summer. It adds regulations to abortion laws in the state, which Planned Parenthood says severely restrict access to safe and legal abortions for Missourians.

“The provision that Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are challenging has to do with a mandate that would require the abortion provider be the same consenting physician 72 hours before the procedure,” Lee-Gilmore said.

She said, currently, a qualified health care professional in the state of Missouri, like a nurse practitioner, can go through the informed consent process with the patient. That patient then must wait 72 hours before accessing an abortion.

The lawsuit challenges both the 72-hour waiting period and the requirement that the providing physician secures the consent three days beforehand.

Bonnie Lee, a retired nurse and a member of abortion rights opponent group 40 Days for Life, said the provision Planned Parenthood is fighting is standard practice.

“If you have a surgery, even if you’re referred by another doctor to the surgeon, you see that surgeon,” Lee said. “That surgeon tells you what he’s going to do, tells you about the risk, tells you about what’s going to take place and how they’re going to address different things, because he’s the one doing the surgery."

Lee said she feels Senate Bill 5 makes it safer for women.

“Look at one thing in SB 5 and tell me what’s not for the safety of women. Nowhere does it say they can’t have an abortion, I don’t agree with it, I think someday it will not be legal in our country, but currently it is,” she said. “SB 5 are safety laws that prevent women from being exploited by a business making profit off of their abortions.”

Lee-Gilmore said the laws in Senate Bill 5 are medically unnecessary and unconstitutional.

“They provide no benefit to patients in Missouri,” she said. “They are designed to throw road blocks to abortion access in the state and they’re designed to make abortion inaccessible all together, so we stand by our patients’ constitutional rights to access safe, legal abortion services.”

Renee Maxwell, a member of the Guild of Silly Heathens, a group of abortion right supporters, was outside Planned Parenthood Tuesday afternoon for the group’s counter protest against abortion rights opponents. She said she’s confident Planned Parenthood Great Plains will succeed with its lawsuit.

“I think over and over again the courts have shown that these trap laws are unconstitutional, this is just another trap law and it’s just more pandering from the Missouri state legislature to their base, but abortion is legal and abortion is health care and women deserve to have a right to abortion services,” Maxwell said.

Lee-Gilmore said the lawsuit requests a restraining order, blocking Senate Bill 5 before it goes into effect on Oct. 24.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 91°
4pm 93°
5pm 94°
6pm 92°