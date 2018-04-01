Planned Parenthood license topic of Missouri hearing

COLUMBIA (AP) — A federal judge for now is leaving in place a preliminary injunction barring the state from revoking Planned Parenthood's license to perform abortions at a Columbia clinic.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey is weighing the matter after a hearing Thursday.

Attorneys for the Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri argued that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services buckled to political pressure rather than follow the law.

Planned Parenthood is fighting to keep the license after University of Missouri Health Care canceled St. Louis physician Colleen McNicholas' privileges that allowed her to provide medication-induced abortions at the clinic.

James Layton countered for the state that Planned Parenthood was notified of the revocation last October but still has not responding with a corrective plan.