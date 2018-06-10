Planned Parenthood still getting Missouri funds

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball said Missouri still is giving money to Planned Parenthood centers.

Tidball told the House Budget Committee on Tuesday that a St. Louis Planned Parenthood that performs abortions no longer qualifies for state funding for women's health services.

But she said other Planned Parenthood centers in the state that do not still are eligible for state money.

Lawmakers last year tried to stop funding for Planned Parenthood and other centers that provide abortion.

Tidball says the agency sent out roughly 500 letters to clinics that have received funding for women's health services. She says at least half have guaranteed they don't provide abortions and still can get state funding.