Planned Parenthood to Challenge Abortion Law

in News Source:

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Planned Parenthood is trying to block a new Missouri abortion law from taking effect August 28th. Planned Parenthood officials say they will file a lawsuit Monday in federal court seeking an injunction against the law. The law will place more abortion clinics under government oversight by classifying them as ambulatory surgical centers. Planned Parenthood claims that could force it to spend up to 2 million dollars to remodel its Columbia clinic -- or else it would have to stop offering abortions there. The new law also bars people affiliated with abortion providers from teaching or supplying materials for sex education courses in public schools. It also allows schools to offer abstinence-only programs.