Planning and zoning takes citizen concerns into consideration

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission held a meeting Wednesday to address citizen concerns about a new ordinance.

The Unified Development Ordinance, or UDO, will combine sections 29 and 25 of existing city code to simplify zoning codes. The current codes have not been reconstructed since the 1960s, but additions have been made.

The Unified Development Ordinance has been in the works for several years, but the city expects to have it passed this year.

After going over all citizen concerns, the commission will make a recommendation to the city council about possible changes to make to the ordinance.

One of the most common concerns citizens had was about historic preservation in the city. The commission said the concern comes from people not wanting restrictions on their houses. It also said some concerns are because the existing codes regarding historic preservation are vague and confusing.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet three more times to discuss citizen concerns. The final draft of the ordinance will be presented on October 20.