Plans Announced for Fair St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Fair St. Louis moves to Forest Park this year, but organizers still expect big crowds for entertainment, fireworks and food.

Organizers of one of the nation's largest Fourth of July celebrations announced the entertainment lineup Tuesday. Fair St. Louis is temporarily moving away from the grounds of the Gateway Arch because of construction there as part of a major renovation of the grounds and the area around the Arch.

Musical performers will include Bonnie Raitt, The Band Perry, The Fray, Musiq Soulchild, Gavin Degraw, Matt Nathanson, Mary Lambert, Capitol Cities and The Neighborhood.

The fair is July 3-5.