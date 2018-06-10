Plans Announced to Expand River City Casino

EMAY, Mo. (AP) - The St. Louis region's newest casino complex is about to get bigger.



KMOX Radio reports that Pinnacle Entertainment plans to spend $82 million to expand its River City Casino in St. Louis County. Details were announced Monday.



The plan calls for adding a 200-room hotel, a multi-purpose event center and a covered parking structure.

Construction will begin early next year and should be finished by late 2013.

Officials say the project is expected to create nearly 100 permanent jobs and 350 construction-related jobs.