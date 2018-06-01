Plans Falter for Meeting of Mo. Gov., Lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY - Plans may be falling through for a meeting between Gov. Jay Nixon and lawmakers to discuss potential Medicaid changes.

Nixon had invited senators and representatives serving on special Medicaid committees to meet with him Nov. 26 at the Governor Office Building in Jefferson City.

On Tuesday, the Republican chairmen of the House and Senate committees sent the Democratic governor a letter agreeing to the time and date, but not the place and format. Rep. Jay Barnes and Sen. Gary Romine suggested that Nixon could testify as a witness during a joint legislative committee meeting in the Capitol.

Nixon responded with another letter Tuesday saying lawmakers had initially agreed to his invitation and that he's disappointed they now, quote: "reneged on our agreement for a constructive dialogue."