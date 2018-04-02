Plans for a New Maplewood

COLUMBIA - Just five months after a fire devastated the Maplewood Barn Theater, plans are in the works for a new structure. The biggest question is where exactly the new barn will be.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the public can view two possible design plans and give their feedback.

After a fire in April, the cast and crew lost props, costumes and the entire barn they used as a stage. All that remains is the stage which was already renovated.

The main difference between the two design plans is that one barn would be located on a hill and provide the opportunity for amphitheater-style seating. The other option would stand exactly where the previous Maplewood Barn stood. After public input, the reconstruction committee and city council will finalize a design plan and bring that back to the public for more feedback in late September or early October.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Walters-Boone County Museum. It is free and open to the public.