Plans for KC Hotel Disaster Memorial Struggling

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The organization raising money for a memorial to the victims and rescuers of the 1981 Hyatt skywalks disaster in Kansas City is still short of funds.

No formal observation was planned on Tuesday to remember the 31st anniversary of the disaster, which killed 114 people when skywalks at the Hyatt Regency hotel collapsed during a dance.

Frank Freeman, one of the founding members of an organization working to raise funds for the memorial, resigned recently. Freeman says he was upset with plans to change the design in order to save money.

The promoters are trying to raise $800,000 for the memorial. In December, the effort was $200,000 short. The Kansas City Star reports that it was not clear how much still needs to be raised.