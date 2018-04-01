Plans for Large St. Louis Music Festivals Advance

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Plans for a pair of large summer music festivals in St. Louis continue to advance.

Summer Rocks LLC wants to lease the Soldiers Memorial area downtown for a large country music festival over Memorial Day weekend and a rock concert over Labor Day weekend. The city says it could earn as much as $1.5 million for each festival in ticket fees.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Board of Aldermen on Friday advanced a bill to sign a 10-year deal with the Los Angeles promoter. A final vote is set for when the aldermen return from their spring break in April.

Some local musicians worry that the new festivals could damage smaller events such as LouFest and Bluesweek. The promoter says it will include local vendors and performers.