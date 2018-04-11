Plans in the Works for New Span of Boone Bridge

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A new span of the Daniel Boone Bridge over the Missouri River in suburban St. Louis is planned, but it won't be ready for a few years.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the East-West Gateway Council of Governments has approved the $128.7 million project, a move that clears the way for federal money to be spent.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and the Federal Highway Administration must still review plans, but approval seems likely.

The project will replace the westbound side of the bridge that carries Interstate 64 traffic between St. Louis and St. Charles counties. That current span was built in the 1930s.

Work is expected to begin late next year and take about three years to complete.