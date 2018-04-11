Plans in the Works for New Span of Boone Bridge
CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A new span of the Daniel Boone Bridge over the Missouri River in suburban St. Louis is planned, but it won't be ready for a few years.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that the East-West Gateway Council of Governments has approved the $128.7 million project, a move that clears the way for federal money to be spent.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and the Federal Highway Administration must still review plans, but approval seems likely.
The project will replace the westbound side of the bridge that carries Interstate 64 traffic between St. Louis and St. Charles counties. That current span was built in the 1930s.
Work is expected to begin late next year and take about three years to complete.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY -Two car theft suspects were taken by EMS after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
FULTON - The Callaway County Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence encouraged sexual assault survivors to use their voice at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An MU neurologist is heralding new research that has identified a gene that makes people more likely to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Five departments in Boone County joined forces on Tuesday to try and increase their ranks. The Sheriff's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police say a man has confessed to firing 12 rounds at six cars at a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Unity of Columbia and the Columbia Vet Center is helping some veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder express their... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sobriety testing will be conducted at Columbia high school proms this year. CPS Spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee will release its report on Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday at 5... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A new report shows depression is the most common health factor for residents in Boone County. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The former administrator of the Pettis County Ambulance District was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for embezzling more... More >>
in
ROLLA - A woman faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with a heroin-related... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS- A judge has issued a partial gag order for attorneys and witnesses in the criminal case against... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — The attorney for a woman who had an affair with Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is accusing... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman who worked for the care facility where Carl DeBrodie disappeared from in 2017 said she... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two families lost their homes Tuesday after an early-morning duplex fire. Columbia firefighters arrived at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with a shots fired incident in the Indian Hills neighborhood in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
in
MISSOURI - A new Missouri health data website can tell you the top and bottom ranked zip codes in a... More >>
in