Plans Made for Formation of St. Louis Police Foundation

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A 162-thousand dollar grant will be used to help form the St. Louis Police Foundation, which will serve as a means for business and the private sector to support the city police department. Officials say the foundation will be modeled after similar foundations in cities such as New York, Atlanta and Chicago, allowing business and the private sector to support police through monetary aid, services and goods. Details are to be announced at an eleven a-m news conference at police headquarters. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-17-07 1015EDT