Plans Underway to Fix Up College Hill Neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Efforts to revitalize the College Hill neighborhood in north St. Louis are moving forward. Residents and representatives from local churches say they've come up with a plan to improve several aspects of the neighborhood. Those include land use, traffic flow and places for children to play. The St. Louis-based Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod has played a role in the efforts to fix up the area. College Hill is home to St. Paul Lutheran Church founded in 1862 and the home of Captain Lewis Bissell, a War of 1812 veteran. A public forum will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the St. James Community Center.