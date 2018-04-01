Plant Sale Aims to Raise Funds for Building Preservation

ROCHEPORT- The nonprofit Friends of Rocheport will be selling trees this weekend. The sale aims to raise funds for the preservation of historic buildings in the community, like the Myriam Green building and the museum.

Friends of Rocheport board member, Betty Sullins, said the plants came from Wilson's Nursery.

"We don't have a set goal of funds to raise," Sullins said. "We just hope for the best."

The plant sale will continue through the weekend and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.