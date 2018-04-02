Plant Science Center Breaks Ground on Greenhouse

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is breaking ground Tuesday on a new $5 million greenhouse. The 15,000-square-foot greenhouse will more than double the Center's existing greenhouse capacity. The Missouri Development Finance Board provided the initial funding for the project and authorized $1.75 million in Missouri tax credits. The Jack Taylor Family and the Danforth Foundation then provided a combined $3.5 million in additional funding for the project. Monsanto Company purchased the tax credits.