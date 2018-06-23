Plant Shooting In St. Louis

AP-MO--Plant Shooting-Arrest,0058Man arrested in fatal shooting outside plant ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police make an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside the Tocco Frozen Foods plant. The suspect's name has not been released pending formal charges. The shooting at the plant's parking lot happened yesterday as 32-year-old Sara Speer of St. Peters was on her way to work. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-25-07 0802CDT