Plastic Pole Plan Pulled after Public Protest

City Administrator Ken Eftink wanted plastic pole lane dividers along a block of Broadway to prevent what he called a dangerous turning and parking problem.

Local law prohibits vehicles from turning across traffic and parking in angled spots across the street. The law also prohibits vehicles parked in those spots from backing out across traffic. Officials have not yet enforced the law, which carries a $500 fine, because they don't think drivers are aware of it. Eftink said dividers would clarify the issue.

"This makes it very obvious that they're not supposed to make that movement," he explained. "So, we think most people would comply with that ordinance if they knew about it."

But, business owners complained, saying the dividers would be an eyesore downtown.

"This town, you know, has the ambiance of a small, little, quaint town," said Josephine Walsh. "And you put those poles in here and that takes away from the beauty of our little town."

Other citizens at the meeting also criticized the proposal, and convinced officials to drop the divider plan. Now, the Ashland Council will consider posting signs to warn drivers not to make the illegal turns.