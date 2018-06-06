Plastic Tub May Hold Clean Water Answers For Haiti

COLUMBIA - A plastic tub filled with sand might be the answer to Haiti's need for clean water, a Mid-Missouri missionary told KOMU 8 News Today on Wednesday.

Jeff Baker spent 10 days in Haiti following the earthquake last year, where he was introduced to the Biosand water filtration device -- essentially a trash-can sized plastic tub filled with a mix of sand and gravel that makes water safe to drink.

"You could put raw sewage in there, and it would be safe to drink," Baker says.

Clean drinking water has been in scarce supply in Haiti following the earthquake. The recent outbreak of cholera in the devastated island nation highlights this need for clean water, as the disease often spreads through contaminated food or water.

Baker says the devices cost roughly $34 apiece, and can provide clean water for a family of five for as long as 10 years.