Platte City woman arrested after granddaughter drinks wine

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A northwest Missouri woman is charged with child endangerment after her 4-year-old granddaughter was rushed to a hospital when she drank too much wine.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said Thursday that 43-year-old Aretha McAdoo did not give her granddaughter wine. But she left two glasses of wine unattended and the girl apparently drank some while McAdoo was not in the room.

The Kansas City Star reports the child's blood alcohol content was .159 after she was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in December.

Zahnd says the situation was serious because the child had access to alcohol as a result of inadequate supervision.

It was not immediately clear if McAdoo has an attorney.