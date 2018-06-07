Platte Co. Authorities Investigate Death in Rural Home

By: The Associated Press

PLATTE CITY (AP) - Platte County authorities say the death of a 56-year-old man is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Officers were called to a home in a rural section of the county twice on Tuesday northeast of Platte City. They found the man dead on the second call.

A 59-year-old relative of the dead man was questioned in the death. No other details were immediately released.

If the death is ruled a homicide, it would be the first in Platte County this year.