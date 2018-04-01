Play of the Week Winner: Derek Otto of Blair Oaks

A 93-yard kickoff return from Derek Otto of Blair Oaks is the winner of KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever Play of the Week for games played Sept. 14.

Otto's play helped propel the Falcons to a 43-18 road victory over Southern Boone. Blair Oaks, which was undefeated in 2011 up until a Class 3 semifinal loss but returns only four starters this year, is 4-0.

The team plays 3-1 School of the Osage on Friday. The Indians dominated Versaille 47-24 a week ago.