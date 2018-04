Play of the Week Winner: Jaevon McQuitty (Week Seven)

Battle's Jaevon McQuitty's jump ball catch against Lee's Summit North pushed the Spartans to 7-0 with a 31-18 win. His catch is his third KOMU 8 Sports Play of the Week for the 2015 season. Watch his first one here and his second here.

Vote for the week eight Play of the Week beginning Sunday at 11 p.m. Voting for week eight finishes Friday at 3 p.m. with the results announced during the 6 p.m. newscast on KOMU 8.