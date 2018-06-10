Play of the Week Winner: Mason Murray of Hickman

A touchdown pass from Hickman senior quarterback Mason Murray as time was winding down against Rock Bridge is the winner of the Friday Night Fever Play of the Week for games played Sept. 21.

The pass, caught in juggler's fashion by junior tight end Grant Jones, propelled the Kewpies to a 22-21 victory in the Providence Bowl. It was ninth-ranked Hickman's first victory against the Bruins since 2008.

The Kewpies play on the road Friday against rival Jefferson City. Both squads are undefeated.