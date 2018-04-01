Play of the Week Winner: Thomas Harrison of Fulton

A 72-yard touchdown run from Fulton junior running back Thomas Harrison propelled the Hornets to a victory Friday over Mexico in the "Highway 94 Bowl" and is the winner of the Play of the Week for games played Oct. 12.

The Hornets beat the Bulldogs 35-19. It was Fulton's first win of the season and Mexico's seventh loss.

Fulton plays Kirksville on Friday.