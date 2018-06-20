Playground Death Investigated In Springfield

AP-MO--PlaygroundDeath(T 11-03 0106 AP-MO--Playground Death (Tops) Playground deatrh investigated in Springfield SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Police and school officials in Springfield say a first grader has died during recess on a playground at an elementary school. Authorities say the unidentified girl collapsed during the noonhour today near a swing set on the playground at Jeffries Elementary School. District spokesman Bob Keyes said three adults monitoring the children told authorities they did not see what happened. Investigators say they're trying to determine how the child died. (Don Louzader, Nancy Simpson, KTTS) (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-03-05 1553EST