Playing the MoDOT Game

"Missouri has some of the worst roads in the nation," complained driver Todd McVicker.

Drivers in the Show-Me State have never had trouble showing their feelings about its roads.

"A lot of potholes," added driver Rob Bassett. "It's harder on the vehicle."

Now, McVicker, Bassett and other drivers can tell MoDOT how it should spend its money.

"It's to allow people in general, those of us who drive the roads and complain, to see that it is not a simple situation," said Linda Yaeger, executive director of the Older Americans Transportation System.

In the computer game, players budget road money for 10 categories, from railroads and buses to planes. Then, they compare their spending to MoDOT's. One of the department's goals is to show drivers MoDOT's focus is more than just cracks in the road.

"If you were to devote all our construction funding to safety, expansion or maintenance of the system, it would deteriorate," said Eric Curtit of MoDOT Planning Transportation.

MoDOT's planning and research budget paid for the computer game.