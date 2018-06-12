Plenty of tips, but no arson arrests in Ferguson area

FERGUSON (AP) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has received hundreds of tips on arson fires that followed the Nov. 24 announcement that Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson would not be charged in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, but still no arrests have been made.

KMOX Radio reported the ATF is offering $10,000 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for at least a dozen fires in Ferguson and neighboring Dellwood.

ATF spokesman John Ham said several people have been brought in for questioning, but no one has been arrested on federal arson charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 888-ATF-FIRE.