Pletz death ruled suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A medical examiner has ruled the death of a former Kansas City medical school president as a suicide.

Karen Pletz, former president of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, was found dead Nov. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Kansas City Star reports that Darin Trelka, interim chief medical examiner of Broward County, ruled Friday that Pletz died of acute intoxication from a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Pletz led the osteopathic medical school for 14 years. In 2009, she was fired amid questions about her handling of the school's finances.

A federal grand jury indicted her last year, alleging she had embezzled more than $1.5 million from the medical school, engaged in money laundering and falsified tax returns. The charges were dismissed after her death.