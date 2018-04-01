Poker Tournament Hauls in Jackpot for Kids

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri's high-rollers participated in a charity poker tournament that lasted into the early morning hours Saturday. Organizers are still counting the chips but they estimate the take to the tune of $66,000. The Central Missouri Chapter of the Dream Factory, a national organization, held the event. They grant dreams for chronically and critically ill children ages three-18. The chapter tries to grant 12 to 15 dreams a year and organizer Michelle Windmoeller said the haul from the tournament will go to make those dreams a reality.

http://www.dreamfactoryinccmo.org/

http://centralmissouridreamfactory.org/