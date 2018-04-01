Police: 1 dead, 3 critically hurt in St. Louis shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say they are investigating a shooting near downtown St. Louis that left one person dead and three critically injured.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Schron Jackson says officers were called to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and found four people had been shot. She says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three were taken to a hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Other details were not immediately available, and a possible motive was not immediately clear.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting occurred at a convenience store.