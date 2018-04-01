Police: 1 dead in Kansas City shooting

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police said one man is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers found one man, who wasn't identified, dead inside a parked vehicle after they were called on a report of a shooting Thursday night.

Authorities said another person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Detectives are questioning that person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities. An investigation is ongoing.

Further details weren't available.