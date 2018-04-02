Police: 10-Year-Old Driving When Car Hit by Train

CHILLICOTHE (AP) - Police say a northwest Missouri man allowed a 10-year-old girl to drive a car carrying four other children that was struck by a freight train. No one was hurt in the accident Tuesday near Chillicothe.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says 31-year-old Erin Graves of Chula was cited for five misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Missouri highway patrol says the driver accelerated to try and avoid train but didn't make it all the way across the tracks. Cox says Graves claimed he was driving but later admitted the

10-year-old was driving. The relationship between the children and Graves was not clear.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported Friday Graves was the only one in the car old enough to have a driver's license.