Police: 11-year-old fatally shoots intruder, 16, in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police said an 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 16-year-old intruder during a home invasion.

Sgt. Brian Schellman said officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a shooting at a north St. Louis County home.

He said officers arrived to find the 16-year-old boy dead inside.

Police believe the teen made it inside the home on his third attempt to break in and said the 11-year-old shot him in the head.

Schellman said a 4-year-old girl was also inside. Neither she nor the 11-year-old was hurt.

Authorities have not identified the second suspect, who they say fled but was found a short time later.

Schellman said the children's mother wasn't home during the incident but is cooperating with an investigation.