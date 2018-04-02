Police: 11-year-old fatally shoots intruder, 16, in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police said an 11-year-old boy fatally shot a 16-year-old intruder during a home invasion.
Sgt. Brian Schellman said officers responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a shooting at a north St. Louis County home.
He said officers arrived to find the 16-year-old boy dead inside.
Police believe the teen made it inside the home on his third attempt to break in and said the 11-year-old shot him in the head.
Schellman said a 4-year-old girl was also inside. Neither she nor the 11-year-old was hurt.
Authorities have not identified the second suspect, who they say fled but was found a short time later.
Schellman said the children's mother wasn't home during the incident but is cooperating with an investigation.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: