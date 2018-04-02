Police: 2nd man charged in St. Louis double shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A second man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man over drugs and missing money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 25-year-old Corey L. Palmer was charged with first-degree murder Saturday in the death of 27-year-old Joshua Buie. He also was charged with two counts of armed criminal action.

According to police, Buie was fatally shot on Aug. 30, and a 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Authorities said Palmer and 22-year-old Trevion Holmes were looking for stolen drug money. Holmes was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for his role in the killing.

It was not immediately clear if Palmer has an attorney.