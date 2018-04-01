Police: 3 dead, 22 injured after homecoming parade crash

By: The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Police say there are three fatalities and 22 injuries after a vehicle crashed into a crowd of spectators during the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade.

Stillwater police Capt. Kyle Gibbs had no further comment Saturday prior to a news conference about the incident.

Witness Dave Kapple told the Stillwater News Press that "people were flying everywhere" after the vehicle barreled into the crowd.

The university posted on Twitter: "Oklahoma State University is saddened by the tragicparade incident earlier this morning. Our thoughts & prayers are with those affected."

Oklahoma State was to play Kansas in the homecoming football game Saturday afternoon.