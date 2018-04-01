Police: 3 Dead, Including Presumed Gunman

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say three people are dead in a shooting at a mall in suburban Baltimore.

Police say they believe the shooter is among the dead.

Howard County police said via Twitter that the scene is now "believed to be secure."

The shooting happened at the Mall in Columbia, a suburb between Baltimore and Washington.

Authorities received a call to 911 at around 11:15 a.m. from someone reporting that shots had been fired. Police responded to the scene and found three people dead, including one person who was found near a gun and ammunition.