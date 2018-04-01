Police: 3 Missing Children Believed to be with Mom

HARRISONVILLE (AP) - Authorities say three siblings missing from their home in northwest Missouri are believed to be with their mother, who does not have custody.

The Cass County sheriff's office is asking for help in locating 11-year-old Tabitha Davis, 14-year-old Jasper Davis, and 15-year-old Jordan Davis.

The children's father reported them missing Friday from their home in Harrisonville.

Their mother is 44-year-old Sherri Lynn Davis or Sherri Lynn Oneil, who has no current address. The sheriff's office says she was last known to be traveling in an RV with Arizona license plates or a black Mercedes SUV with Alaska license plates. She may also be traveling with five German shepherd dogs.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory Saturday for the children.