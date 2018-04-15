Police: 3 St. Louis County schools vandalized

By: The Associated Press

GLASGOW VILLAGE (AP) - Police in St. Louis County said Friday three elementary schools were vandalized, damaging doors and windows.

KMOV-TV reports the destruction happened late Thursday or early Friday at two schools in Glasgow Village and one in Dellwood.

Authorities said the vandals broke through windows and doors to get inside the schools, in some cases spraying fire extinguishers.

There was no immediate word later Friday on any arrests or charges.